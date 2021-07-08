CORRECTED: Kaduna revenue service seals Fidelity Bank branches over N43.3m tax liabilities

 The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Thursday, sealed four branches of Fidelity Bank Plc. over N43.3 million tax liabilities

.The branches are located at Ali Akilu , Ahmadu Bello Way, Polytechnic by Maimuna Gwarzo Junction, and Kachia , all Kaduna metropolis.Ms Aisha Mohammed, KADIRS Legal Adviser and Board Secretary, told journalists after the exercise Kaduna, that the branches were closed allegedly refusing settle outstanding  tax returns of N43.3 million owed the period  2011  2020.

She explained that of the bank was served with notices of the tax assessment five times, but were allegedly ignored.“Therefore, claim all tax due the state, we approached the court and obtained a court order seal the branches.

“This is provided Section 104 (3) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act. 2011 and Section 37 (3) and (4) of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020 as amended,”she said.

The Chairman of the Service, Dr Zaid Abubakar, told newsmen that closing tax defaulting business offices would ensure compliance to relevant provisions of tax laws the state.

According to him, the measure is part of efforts to encourage voluntary of all tax liabilities by tax payers.“This is simply telling all defaulting tax payers that no one is above the law. It is either they pay taxes, or the law will not spare them,” warned. ()

