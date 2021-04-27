



In decisive and relentless efforts, Nigeria troops have ambushed and conducted clearance operations killing scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo and Gwoza axis of Borno State.

Provoked by the misfortune that befell a gallant Army Commander and Soldiers in Mainok, Nigerian military commanders devised new pre-emptive and swift counter-terrorism strategies.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the new strategies paid off in operations at Gwoza and Wulgo where troops repelled attacks and pre-empted attempted strikes.

The source said: “At Wulgo near Gamboru, the air taskforce was able to destroy two guntrucks of the terrorists while the ground troops captured three other guntrucks… Bodies of the terrorists littered in the areas. No casualty on the side of the troops.

“The Gwoza operation was successfully executed after credible intelligence indicated that terrorists were advancing towards Lokodissa- Yamtake with a mission to infiltrate military facility in axis. The strategic ambush was so successfully carried out in this rocky and hilly town that borders Cameroon.

Meanwhile, troops also cleared Boko Haram settlements and Camps in mountainous Kwatara axis at Mandara Mountain. During fire fight, the troops pursued terrorists beyond Mango plantation.

The military source said: “With the support of multinational Joint Taskforce in conjunction with the Civilian JTF, the troops pursued the terrorists who fled uphill. Because of the rugged terrain, the military deployed mortar, artillery and Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) in shelling the targets during the operation.”

PRNigeria learnt that the acting General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army 7 Division, Brig General Abdulwahab Eyitayo visited some of the military formations and commended the troops for taking swift and decisive actions against the terrorists.

By PRNigeria

