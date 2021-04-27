CORRECTED: Renewed military attacks kill ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo, Gwoza

In decisive and relentless efforts, Nigeria troops have ambushed and conducted clearance operations killing scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo and Gwoza axis of Borno State.

Provoked by misfortune befell a gallant Army Commander and Soldiers in Mainok, Nigerian military commanders devised new pre-emptive and swift - strategies.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria new strategies paid off in operations at Gwoza and Wulgo where troops repelled attacks and pre-empted attempted strikes.

source said: “At Wulgo near Gamboru, air taskforce able to destroy two guntrucks of the terrorists while the ground troops captured three other guntrucks… Bodies of the terrorists littered in the areas. No casualty on the side of the troops.

“The Gwoza operation successfully executed after credible intelligence indicated terrorists were advancing Lokodissa- Yamtake with a mission to infiltrate military facility in axis. The strategic ambush so successfully carried out in rocky and hilly town that Cameroon.

Meanwhile, troops also cleared Boko Haram settlements and Camps in mountainous Kwatara axis at Mandara Mountain. During , the troops pursued terrorists beyond Mango plantation.

The military source said: “With the support of multinational Joint Taskforce in conjunction with the Civilian JTF, the troops pursued the terrorists who fled uphill. Because of the rugged terrain, the military mortar, artillery and Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) in shelling the targets during the operation.”

PRNigeria learnt that the acting General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army 7 , Brig General Abdulwahab Eyitayo visited some of the military formations and commended the troops for taking swift and decisive against the terrorists.

By PRNigeria

