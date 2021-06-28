CORRECTED: Protest: One Student killed as Govt denies deploying troops

The Kaduna State Government says it is awaiting full reports on Monday’s protest by students of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Aruwan confirmed that in the preliminary report received so far, one student lost his life and some others were wounded, while three security personnel also sustained injuries.

He added that the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

Aruwan added: “The government of Kaduna State also wishes to debunk reports that it deployed security operatives to suppress protesting students. KDSG is awaiting briefings to enable it understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate violent incidence in Gidan Waya.

“At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student union as well as the traditional institution in the area.

“The government will publicise its findings after receipt of the expected reports,” Aruwan said.

