CORRECTED: Pastor Adeboye meets El-Rufai, says ‘I know you are tender-hearted’

The General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye,  says Nigeria will overwhelming victory in the battle against insecurity.

Pastor Adeboye known when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Nasir El-Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“Victory is around the corner” he told the governor and offered prayers for the governor,  Kaduna state and Nigeria.

“I am assuring that the Almighty God is going to fight for , He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria,’’ the pastor added.

He described El-Rufai as a tender-hearted man, who was misunderstood by many.“I know the kind of person are, I know are tender hearted, I know how definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on, when they begin to kidnap school children.’’

Adeboye told the governor not to despair, but to put his trust in God at all times.“When God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticizing , will probably see the side of the story.’’

In his response, El-Rufai commiserated with the Redeem Family over the recent abduction of some pastors and  parishioners in the state.“We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.

country needs divine intervention than at any time in its  history.

“We are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for ”.

El-Rufai described the Redeem Church as a pillar and symbol of Nigeria’s unity “and force for peace and progress” in the country. (NAN)

