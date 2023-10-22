Corrected: Ali assumes office as NAN MD Oct. 23

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Ali M. Ali, the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is expected to assume office on Monday (Oct. 23).

Ali, who hails from Kano State, was the Deputy Director of the Independent Campaign Council of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC).

The new managing director was a former Deputy President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and a former Editor of Triumph Newspaper, Kano.

He had worked with Thisday, Leadership and Peoples Daily Newspapers at different times.

Ali, whose appointment was approved by President Bola Tinubu on Oct. 19, is taking over the leadership from Mr Buki Ponle, whose tenure expired on Sept. 30.

Mr Abdulhadi Khaliel, the Director of Admin and Human Resources of the agency, held sway in acting capacity since then. (NAN)

