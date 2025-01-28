Corpse of  1 of “Chikakore” abducted victims found

The corpse of one of the five abducted residents of Chikakore community in Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory has been found.

By Rotimi Ijikanmi





The dead body of Mrs Esther Adesiyan was reportedly recovered in a bush near Itagbajii community in Niger state on Monday night.



The deceased, her husband, Mr Akinropo Adesiyan, their son, Ifeoluwa a family member, Dr Adekunle Adeniji were abducted from their home alongside a neighbour working in a poultry farm near the house at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night.



The wife of the poultry worker was reportedly injured and later taken to the Kubwa General hospital for treatment.



SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, had confirmed the abduction in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.





“The FCT Police Command has commenced a comprehensive search and rescue operation aimed at securing the safe recovery of the abducted victims and apprehending the perpetrators of this criminal act.

“The FCT Police Command calls on residents of the Chikakore community and the general public to remain calm and vigilant.

“Any useful information that could assist the investigation and rescue efforts should be promptly reported to the police,” she said in the statement

Speaking on how the corpse was recovered, Mr Oluwafemi Adepoju, a co-worker and ally of the husband to the deceased told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Byazhin Police Station in Kubwa summoned him at about 8.30 in the morning.



“When I got to Byazhin Police station this morning, the DPO, Officer Michael Adah, told me we were going to Niger state for me to identify a recovered dead body.



“When we got to a General Hospital located near Dikko community in Niger state, I identified the corpse to be my boss’s wife.



“A team of Police and Vigilante group who narrated how the corpse was recovered said they had a gun shot at about 9 p.m. on Monday around Itagbajii village, while patrolling.



“The victim was shot in the left side of her chest and have bruises all over her body,” Adepoju, a staff member of National Assembly Commission said



Adepoju said the security team explained that the victim could have been shot dead by the abductors, because she was fag out and unable to continue with the tedious and strenuous journey in the bush.



He said, after identifying the body, they returned to Abuja with the corpse which was deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital.



When NAN contacted the FCT command’s spokesperson, she said the command was yet to be briefed on the recovery of the body of the victim.(NAN)

