Corps members warned against cultism, other vices

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has warned Corps Members that the Scheme have zero tolerance for cultism, internet fraud, hooliganism and other forms of social vices.

Fadah said anyone found indulging in them would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye laws.

The Director General disclosed at the weekend while addressing Corps Members at NYSC Plateau State Orientation Camp in Mangu.

He congratulated them on the successful completion of their studies which qualified them for mobilisation for national service.

Fadah also urged the Corps Members to use the social media positively for national unity and cohesion, and avoid using it to spread unconfirmed news that may cause public disaffection.

“Ensure that you use the social media positively for the promotion of national unity and integration. Be conversant with NYSC bye laws and avoid infractions”, he said.

The DG admonished the Corps Members to acquire vocational skills through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to empower themselves for self employment, adding that salaried jobs are scarce to get.

Fadah implored them to adhere strictly to the electoral laws whenever they are called upon to serve as adhoc staff during elections.

The NYSC Plateau State Coordinator, Mrs Daniel Rifkatu Yakubu informed the Director General that the Corps Members are law-abiding and have adjusted to the regimented camp life.

Rifkatu said a total of 571 Corps Members comprising 252 males and 319 females have been registered as at the time of the visit.

