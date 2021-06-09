Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Nasarawa State called for early sensitization of students on the importance of tree planting to the environment.

Mr Johnbenedict Tyoakosu, President, NYSC Nasarawa state Agro Allied Community Development Service (AA-CDS) Group, spoke on behalf of the group at a tree planting exercise in Lafia on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tree planting exercise took place at Government Science School, Lafia, in commemoration of ‘World Environment Day’ which is celebrated every year on June 5th.

The exercise was in collaboration with National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and management and students of Government Science School, Lafia.

Tyoakosu said the corp members specifically chose the school to celebrate the day because they wanted to instill in the students the culture of tree planting and sensitize them on its importance to the environment.

“We chose the school environment and we are involving students because they are the next generation.

“So we need to sensitize and carry them along so that they get to know what is happening in the real world and why planting of trees is important to the environment.

“When students understand clearly the issues concerning desertification and others very early in life, it goes a long way because they can be able to make good use of the knowledge they have and it benefits to the country,’’ he said.

He called on the state government, school authorities and other stakeholders to encourage early sensitization of students on tree planting so that students can make it a habit later in life.

Speaking, Mr Morakinyo Samuel, NESREA, Head, Public Affairs in Nasarawa State, lauded the initiative of the corps members in conducting the exercise in a school environment and also appreciated the students who came out to participate.

“Everywhere a tree is been removed, two more should be planted and this activity should be done everywhere including schools so that students at their stage can begin to understand the importance of trees in the environment,’’ he said.

Mr Edwiere Vincent, Biology Teacher and Head of Beautification Committee of the school said the initiative of the corps members to carry out the tree planting​exercise in the school would have a lasting positive impact on students.

“I can see excitement in the students because seeing tree been planted around the school has triggered excitement and curiosity in them and what we can do now is tap into their curiosity by sensitizing them on the importance of tree planting,’’ he said. (NAN)

