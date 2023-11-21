Corps members’ security, welfare our top priority – Gov. Yahaya

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state that their welfare and security remained a top priority of his administration.

Yahaya gave the assurance on Tuesday while declaring closed the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation exercise at the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Represented by his commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Inuwa Ibrahim, Yahaya stated that corps members posted to the state had nothing to fear as his administration would protect them during their stay in the state.

He stated that the state had a record of being hospitable to all visitors, hence he urged corps members to feel secured while carrying out their primary duties in line with the scheme’s mandate.

“As you proceed to your Places of Primary Assignment, be rest assured that the state would continually ensure your welfare, security and general well-being receive priority attention.

“Be assured of an excellent hospitality by the government and the good people of our dear State,” he said.

The governor said it was in view of the importance the state government accorded the welfare and wellbeing of corps members in the state that the government was building a befitting permanent orientation camp.

“It is because we care about your welfare and good health that we are building one of the best orientation camps in the country to ensure the comfort of corps members posted to Gombe State,” said the governor.

He, however, urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid all forms of negative vices.

He further advised them to steer clear of local politics and to integrate with members of their host communities in a peaceful manner, while appreciating the cultures and traditions of the people.

While appreciating employers of corps members in the state, Yahaya urged them to continue to support corps members and provide for their welfare.

“I urge you to absorb these corps members into your fold and provide them with all the necessary guidance and counselling for a fruitful service year,” he said.

On his part, Mr Dawut Jidda, the state NYSC Coordinator, urged the corps members to participate in activities that would impact positively on the lives of their host communities.

Jidda further urged them to avoid all forms of distractions and negative vices capable of truncating their future endeavours.

“Rather, remain focused and imbibe self discipline in service and humility.

“Gentlemen corps members, as you commence the next phase of the service year, I implore you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the orientation course,” said Jidda.

The state coordinator commended the Gombe State government for their support towards the welfare and security of corps members in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

