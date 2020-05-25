Corps members pass out, issuance of CNS to hold May 28 – NYSC

Share the news













The passing-out ceremony for the 2019 Batch “B”, Stream 1 corps members will hold nationwide on May 28, according to the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyemi said that the event would be devoid of ceremonial parade owing to the great danger posed by the global prevalence of the coronavirus.

“In keeping with COVID-19 protocol of social and physical distancing, Certificate of National Service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified corps members at the local government level.

“Accordingly, NYSC officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from 10 service points in each of the local government areas,’’ she said.

Adeyemi said that as a precautionary measure, the distribution would be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance.

According to her, the distribution strategy will deal with concerned corps members anxiety, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.

“The management heartily congratulates the corps members for their successful completion of the service, which undeniably is a major milestone.

“Dear corps members, as you go for your CNS, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline anchored on orderliness and adherence to instructions.

“Remember the rules of social and physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser, and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least 20 seconds during the activity,’’ she said.

Adeyemi reminded corps members who are currently not in their states of service not to violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force.

She said that as soon as the ban was lifted and it was safe to travel, they could go to their respective states of service to collect their certificates.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban.

“Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information,’’ Adenike said. (NAN)

