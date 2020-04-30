Corps members donate 1,000 face masks to Niger government

By Tina George, Minna

In a bid to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19, Corps members in the NYSC Garment Factory located in Minna, have donated 1,000 face masks to the Niger state government.

The NYSC Niger State Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, while handing over the donation to the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Emmanuel Umar said that the facemask had been produced by the corps members.

She said that the corps members were contributing their quota in the State governments’ efforts at combating the virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Government at his office, the Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, appreciated the Corps Members for their care towards contributing towards curbing the virus in the state.

He added that the Corps Members show of patriotism amidst the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic remand unequalled.

The NYSC Garment Factory Manager, Mr Moses Aluyor who was represented by Mr Bala Mohammed, revealed that the Management of the NYSC Garment Factory has trained a good number of Corps members who in turn produced the Face Masks presented to the Niger State Government.