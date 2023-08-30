Corps members advised to stop seeking for relocation

By Abbas Bamalli

The 2023 batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps members deployed to Katsina State, have been advised to shun seeking relocation and remain in the posted state for their one-year mandatory service.

A retired Deputy Director of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Fadimatu Muhammad, gave the advice on Tuesday in Katsina.

She gave the advice while delivering a public lecture to the corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp along Mani Road, Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that no fewer than 1,070 corps members were inducted on Aug. 18, for their three-week orientation course.

According to her, if the corps members continue to seek for relocation, it means the purpose of the scheme to foster unity among Nigerians is defeated.

While reminding the Corps Members of the historical background of the NYSC, its mission and vision, she also advised them on measures to take in order to boost their future.

She also urged them to participate fully during the in-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Mrs Muhammad admonished corps members to take their training very seriously as life outside the NYSC may be very challenging.

She told them that white collar jobs are no longer available, instead they should focus on acquiring relevant skills that would help them.

The former director called on the corps members to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities wherever they were posted to.

She disclosed that Katsina state is a home of hospitality and heritage, and that the people are generous and happy to receive and accommodate them. (NAN)

