Corps member drills first borehole for Plateau community

Mr Isaac Anshiman, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has drilled the first borehole for residents of Angwan Timzina, a community in Langtang South Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Speaking at the commissioning of the borehole on Friday, Anshman, said the gesture was part of his Personal Community Development Service, (PCDS) project.

He said that he was moved to embark on the project when he discovered the plight that people in the community passed through every day in search of potable water, especially during the dry season.

He said that people, particularly women and children, walked long distances in search of water in the community.

Anshiman said most members of the community also suffered from water borne related diseases.

In her remarks at the ceremony, the NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, Ms Caroline Embu said the corps member had enhanced the health status of the community by providing them with a source of potable drinking water.

She also thanked all those that supported in executing the project through donations, saying that without the support, the corps member would not have achieved the goal.

The community head, Mr Jam Zusa, commended the corps member for his gesture and initiative by executing his PCDS in their community.

He noted that the community had suffered from paucity of portable water for as long as the community had existed.

He disclosed that members of his community walked as long as six kilometres in search of water, especially during the dry season.

According to him, this was the first portable water the community has had in history.

He thanked the management of the NYSC and appealed to the government and well privileged individuals to assist the community in dire need of more basic amenities such as electricity, roads, good schools and health care facilities.

Zusa assured that the community would maintain the project and jealously guide against vandalism.

A member of the community, Mrs Dinchi Audu who was elated, said the gesture by the corps member had brought succour to them, especially the women and girls of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the community is a four hours drive from Langtang South LGA and far from modern civilisation. (NAN)

