Corps member donates power generator set to Calabar Correctional Centre

A corps member in Cross River, Mr Olowofoyeku Daniel, on Friday donated a brand new 4.1 KVA Sumec Fireman power generator set and gallons of petrol to the Correctional Centre in Calabar.

Daniel said that the donation was motivated by the need to affect the lives of inmates as a member of the Legal Aid Community Development Services, which provides free legal services to the inmates.

He said that while on routine visit to the Centre, he discovered that they had a challenge with pumping of water.

He added that the only power generating set used in pumping water was bad and not serviceable.

“Having identified the problem, I decided to come to their aid by providing this generator set and these gallons of fuel to solve the problem.

“It has been my passion to impact generally on humanity,” he said.

He thanked the NYSC for giving him the platform to touch the lives of the inmates.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Zemoh Andrew, who presented the items on behalf of the corps member, expressed satisfaction with his humanitarian gesture.

Andrew said that the donation would go a long way to show the full essence of the scheme in terms of nation building.

The state coordinator urged the management of the Centre to make judicious use of the items.

Deputy State Controller of the Centre, Mr Anyamele Uche, who received the items, lauded the corps member for donating the items.

Uche prayed for God’s continual blessings for the corps member in all his endeavours, even beyond his service year.

He assured that the management would make judicious use of the items. (NAN)

