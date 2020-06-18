Corps Marshal sympathises with families deceased FRSC staff, Ijebu-Ode Command

Share the news













The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed his deepest sympathy over the sudden demise of 3 personnel of the Corps as he condoles with the families of the deceased staff, the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command where the deceased served before their demise, Ogun State Sector Command, and the entire Management and Staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal who expressed shock over the loss, described the unfortunate occurrence as an unexpected natural disaster and prayed their souls to rest in perfect peace.

While admonishing the entire Staff, Oyeyemi beckoned on them not to be detered by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra effort in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to the demised.

He noted that the deceased will be buried according to their religious beliefs.

It will be recalled that during the heavy rain of Wednesday , 17th June, 2020 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, a sudden spark with a sharp lightening across the sky accompanied by a thunderous sound struck, and claimed their lives.

Out of the 5 affected Staff, 2 survived the shock due to lesser voltages that passed through them, and the immediate application of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) applied on one of them by another staff who ran immediately to the scene upon hearing their loud scream.

Unfortunately, three (3) of the victims were lifeless and beyond resuscitation and were later confirmed dead at the state hospital Mortuary, Ijebu- Ode.

While other security agencies who were at the scene to rescue the victims immediately commenced investigation into the cause of the incident, the Corps Marshal has also set up a Board of inquiry and ordered immediate investigation with a view to ascertain all variables that led to the unfortunate occurrence.

