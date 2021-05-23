Corps Marshal Oyeyemi mourns Attahiru, others

The the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr has expressed shock over the death the late Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru which sad incident occurred at the Kaduna Airport on Friday, 21st May 2021 in an air mishap. He describes the unfortunate incident as saddening and a great loss to the nation at this period when the Armed Forces is committed to winning the war over the insurgency in Nigeria.

The also prayed for the repose the souls the gallant officer and those other Officers and crew who died in the same ghastly air crash.

Oyeyemi while condoling the President, Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Armed Forces, families and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff and other military officers and crew, who died in the unfortunate air-crash enjoined all to take solace in the fact that the late Chief of Army Staff lived exemplary and patriotic life worthy of emulation all.

He described the late COAS as a disciplined, forthright, committed and military officer who was unwavering in fighting and winning the war not only against insurgency and returning peace to the nation, but partnering the FRSC to ensure safer road environment for all road users.

He prayed that Allah gives fortitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, members of the Armed Forces and the immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the great loss.. “May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and him and others Aljanah Firdaus,” the Corps Marshal further stated.

