Corps Marshal implores Nigerians to be more tolerant, obey traffic regulations

As year 2023 draws to an end, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has urged Nigerians to be more tolerant on the road, as well as improve on safe road use culture in view of the improved road rehabilitations and constructions going on across the country by the Renewed Hope Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in the new year message to Nigerians by the Corps Marshal where he urged members of the public to sustain the tempo by ensuring strict observance to all traffic rules and regulations as they drive into the new year.

Dauda Biu expressed gratitude to God for the grace of protection and guidance given to the nation in the face of the various safety and security challenges experienced in the outgoing year. He appealed for sustained consciousness by people to overcome the challenges in the new year.

He stated that he is highly pleased with the conduct of most drivers during the recent Christmas celebration which made the rate and fatalities of road traffic crashes manageable. He nevertheless cautions that if such good habits were not sustained in the new year, there could be a resurgence of crash situation which could undermine the gains made from the special patrol.

“Every Nigerian must, therefore remain committed to tackling the challenges which road safety pose to the nation’s safety, security and wellbeing by doing what is right at all times,” he stated.

On the most common factors responsible for fatal crashes during the Christmas celebration, the Corps Marshal restated his earlier observations on speeding which has continued to be identified as a critical causative factor, necessitating his directives to the Commanding Officers to force down the rate of speed induced crashes through aggressive enforcement of laws on speed limiting devices.

Biu commended all the stakeholders that joined the road safety campaigns during the festive periods to make the roads safer, adding that road safety remains a shared responsibility which no single organisation can tackle all alone without support and collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

He particularly expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rendering all necessary moral and logistics support for the success of the campaigns in the outgoing year.

The Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians safer and prosperous new year, and assures the nation that FRSC will continue to be vigilant in safeguarding the roads throughout the new year and beyond for safety and security of the people.

