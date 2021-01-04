Corps Marshal identifies major traffic offences

Sequel to the mass return movements of road users from the end of the year activities coupled with the review of the operational activities embarked upon by members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as part of the end of year special patrol into 2021, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has identified three major traffic offences which his personnel must enforce sporadically and which motorists must guide against in the new year, saying FRSC will remain unrelenting in its commitment to achieving the goals of the safer road environments in the new year.

According to a press release issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Sunday , the three identified traffic offences were outcome of the review of crashes and fatality rates recorded during the Christmas and new year operational activities by the Corps. The identified offences, according to him are: speeding, overloading and non adherence to COVID-19 protocols both in vehicle and at the parks.

He further explained that the identified offences would form part of the core areas that the FRSC patrol teams will beam their operational searchlights on in the new year. Kazeem warned motorists to desist from all traffic violations that could endanger their lives and those of other road users, adding however, that the Corps Marshal is impressed with the orderly conduct of some of the drivers in the new year operations. He therefore, urges them to sustain the good driving habits for safety and security of all road users and members of the public alike in the new year.

On the three identified traffic offences, Kazeem explained that with the central role that speeding played in most of the fatal crashes recorded during the festive periods, enforcement of speed limiting devices in the new year will be more aggressive and non compromising. He further stressed that overloading of vehicle with goods and passengers and non adherence to COVID-19 protocols in terms of social distancing will not be condoned by the Corps.

“The Corps is worried that with the threats of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and across the world, everyone must be made to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and obey all the traffic rules and regulations in the interest of our collective safety and public health,” he further stated.

Kazeem reassures members of the public that FRSC will remain vigilant on the nation’s highways as travelers are returning to their homes after the Christmas and new year celebrations in various places, urging every motorist to show consideration for one another while using the road. “The Corps once again, wishes all Nigerians and road travelers safety and prosperous new year,” he added.