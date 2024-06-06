Corps Marshal directs sector commanders to intensify enforcement of speed limit regulations

The Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has directed Sector Commanders to intensify enforcement on installation of speed limit device as well as enhance awareness

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide in Abuja,

The FRSC boss said that the Corps was perturbed by the increasing number of explosions involving cargoes, particularly tankers conveying inflammable products on Nigerian roads.

Mohammed further said that recently there was a fatal road traffic crash that involved a Mazda saloon car and a tanker conveying gas that exploded and went into flames.

“The crash killed two people and destroyed properties, had occurred on Obirikwerre bridge, East-West road in Rivers State on Tuesday June 4 at 08:00am,’’ he said.

According to him, the FRSC preliminary investigation reports revealed that the crash was caused by speed violation.

“The crash involved a total of five people, while two were killed, the remaining three were rescued without injury”, Mohammed said.

He added that the action would be part of the concerted proactive measures to mitigate the avoidable road carnage.

“Sector Commanders must amongst other things ascertain that these categories of vehicles comply with the policy on the installation of speed limit device.

“This includes safety valves (anti spill), and other necessary safety components among others,” he said.

He explained that the directive was in line with the United Nations conventions acceded to by the FRSC, especially on international carriage of dangerous goods by road.

Mohammed also commiserated with the families of the bereaved praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo