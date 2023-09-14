Corps Marshal clarifies directive on impoundment of vehicles

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has noticed the circulation of a wrongly couched memo regarding a directive issued to Commanding Officers on the need to put an end to placing of patrol operatives in offenders vehicle in the course of impoundment.

The correction on the Corps Marshal’s directive was made in a statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, “This directive, which came in a memo dated 12 September, 2023 and referenced FRSC/HQ/OPS/94/VOLXVI/094, under the heading; ‘Immediate Ban on the Placing of Staff in Offenders Vehicles to Escort for Impoundment’ was earlier termed a total ban on impoundment of vehicles by the Corps.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Corps Marshal’s directive which was a correction of an earlier one saying impoundment of vehicles have been banned captured under paragraph 3 of the aforementioned memo as ” Consequently, Corps Marshal has banned placing of Staff in offenders vehicles to escort for Impoundment by patrol teams under any guise of traffic infraction committed with immediate effect”.

“While the Corps regrets wrong information, members of the public are by this clarification, called to be properly informed of the current position of the Corps.”

