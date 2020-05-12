‘Corpers’ take COVID-19 campaign to Army Cantonment, distribute 2000 face masks

By Tina George, Minna

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving at the Nigeria Army Barracks in Minna have completed a two-day sensitization in the Nigeria Army Cantonment.

The Corps Members distributed 2,000 face masks, bottles of disinfectant liquid hand wash, and sanitizers to residents in the cantonment community.

The initiative was said to have come from two Corps members, Corps members Abugu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Aijeba Ilobekemen Martha who worked in collaboration with other corps members.

The Corps members went block to block to sensitize and educate the Barracks community on what COVID-19 means and preventive measures that can be adopted.

The Corps members explained that they had personally produced the face masks, hand wash liquid, and sanitizers by themselves.

They said that they were motivated by the Niger state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi, who had urged them to impact on their immediate community and sensitize the people about the COVID-19 pandemic.