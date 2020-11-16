Corp member gives birth to baby girl at NYSC camping in Ekiti State

One of the 653 NYSC members deployed in Ekiti State as part of the 2020 “Batch B Stream 1A’’ was delivered of a baby girl at Emure-Ekiti on Monday.

This came just as the NYSC in Ekiti State introduced a “Camp Court’’ to try erring corps members

The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Rose Onoja, broke the news of the child’s birth in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the new mother had to be rushed to the clinic at the camp soon after her registration as she was falling into labour. From the Clinic, she was taken to the General Hospital, Emure, where she was delivered of the baby.

Both mother and baby are in good condition, Mrs. Onoja stated.