Corp member empowers 887 girls through innovative community project

Tosin Toluwaloju, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Kogi, has empowered 887 girls on personal hygiene, character development, self-ambition, and actualisation.

By Stephen Adeleye

Tosin Toluwaloju, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Kogi, has empowered 887 girls on personal hygiene, character development, self-ambition, and actualisation.

Toluwaloju tagged her weeklong personal community development project, “Ditch the Cram: Nurturing Thinkers.”

The project, according to her, aims to promote critical thinking and personal growth among students, with a particular focus on empowering young girls.

The event grand finale held on Thursday at Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Lokoja.

Toluwaloju explained that sensitisation campaigns were conducted across six secondary schools in Lokoja to ensure the project’s success.

“We engaged 887 female students from different schools in various training sessions on personal hygiene, self-ambition and actualisation, character development, and critical thinking, among others,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to her sponsors for their support in making the project a reality.

The Kogi NYSC Coordinator, Mr Femi Osungbohun, praised the initiative and encouraged youths to emulate such efforts to foster community development.

Osungbohun highlighted that the project’s impact underscored the importance of youth-led initiatives in shaping the next generation through education and empowerment.

“This project will serve as a case study for future NYSC community development service (CDS) initiatives and potentially influence how corps members engage in community service across Nigeria,” she said.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Kogi Governor, Mr Ismail Isah, commended Toluwaloju’s project and pledged the government’s commitment to supporting corps members and their leadership efforts in the state.

Six secondary schools in Lokoja featured in a debate competition to spice up the event.

The schools were, Holy Trinity School, Alasan Secondary School, Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Muslim Community Secondary School, GYB Model Science Secondary School and Bishop Delise College

Bishop Delise College emerged overall winner and received a ₦120,000 cash prize, writing materials, school bags, and an opportunity to work with a non-governmental organisation.

While GYB Model Science Secondary School took second place, winning ₦60,000 and other learning materials.

Holy Trinity School secured third place, receiving ₦40,000, writing materials, and school bags.

All participating schools received educational materials to support students’ learning and development(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)