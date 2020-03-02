Coronavirus: Stakeholders want parents, guardians to provide hand sanitisers for children

A cross section of Enugu residents has recommended that parents and guardians should provide hand sanitisers for their children as preventive measures against Corona Virus (COVID-19).

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Enugu on Sunday, some residents said that it was the only preventive measure for pupils and students.

Mrs Mary Onyia, a teacher said that it would be more effective for parents to do that to ensure that their children were well protected.

“I believe that when children are provided with hand sanitizers by their parents, there will be no need to be afraid of the virus because once their hands are sanitized, touching their faces will not be a problem,” Onyia said.

Mrs Kate Anyanwu, a parent called on schools to provide sanitizers and clean running water with soap for children in schools.

She added that schools that could not provide the requirements for virus prevention should be closed down.

Mrs Nneka Dim, a nurse with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), suggested that schools should be shut down at the moment to check the spread of the virus.

According to her, children of under school age will find it difficult to adhere to the rules on how to prevent the virus.

“There is no way these children will not touch their faces or one another while in school since one of the preventive measures not to touch your face, nose or eye with dirty hands, so, it is better the government to shut down all schools for now,” Dim said.

A Pediatrician with Enugu State Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), who spoke in anonimity said that it could only be gotten through droplet.

She said the ideal thing to do was not to expose the child to affected person.

She said universal precautions should be taken, stressing that if possible schools should be shut down for the moment. (NAN)