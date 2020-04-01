Coronavirus: Singer Patoranking appeals to colleagues on social media ‘giveaways’

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer star, Patrick Okorie, a.ka Patoranking has advised his colleagues and other celebrities to take their ‘giveaway’ gestures off the social media platforms and reach-out directly to indigent Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artiste made the call in a tweet he shared on Wednesday, adding that the needy who do not have social media accounts were the most disadvantaged people amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Patoranking Photo credit: Instagram

He wrote: “Instead make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo.

“Wey understand wetin giveaway mean (people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up.”

NAN reports that ‘giveaway’, is now trendy term on social media, depicting a humanitarian stimulus package to cushion the economic effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on ordinary citizens.

Many Nigerian celebrities are now sending ‘giveaways’ in form of money or data to fans so that they can stock up their homes with foodstuffs as they observe the stay- at -home order.

In the past few days, some celebrities who have been involved in the social media ‘giveaways’ spree included Peruzzi, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade, Don Jazzy and DJ Kaywise, among others. (NAN)