Coronavirus: Ogun Assembly urges CDAs to intensify enlightenment campaign

The Ogun House of Assembly has appealed to Community Development Associations (CDAs) to partner government in intensifying the sensitisation campaign on the coronavirus.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, made the appeal at plenary on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Oluomo, who was responding to the submission of Mr Ademuyiwa Adeyemi (APC – Abeokuta South II) who spoke under personal explanation, noted that it was important to do everything possible to contain the virus.

The Speaker noted that the state government through the Ministry of Health had done a lot in the area of sensitisation, especially through the mass media.

He added that there was need for increased sensitisation of the public on the dreaded coronavirus.

Oluomo called on community heads to improve on the campaign to educate residents in rural communities in the state on how to avoid the virus.

Adeyemi, who is the Chairman of House Committee on Education, earlier said there was need for more public sensitisation on the virus.

The lawmaker added that it was necessary for the state’s health ministry to furnish the house on its efforts in managing the situation as well as the state of health facilities.

Also during plenary, the House received a letter from Gov. Dapo Abiodun on a bill for a law to amend the Ogun State Health Insurance Law, 2018.

The governor’s letter read by the Speaker noted that the bill had received the approval of the State Executive Council and called for the consideration of the ninth legislature. (NAN)