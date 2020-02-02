Coronavirus: Nigeria stands by China in difficult moment, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria stands by China in her difficult moment. Nigeria’s president said this in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)on Sunday.



Newsdiaryonline reports that China has been battling to contain with the deadly coronavirus health challenge.



According to Shehu, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China during this trying time. China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.



Buhari noted “ that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak. With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.



The president used the opportunity to thank Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.

He prayed that God will comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.