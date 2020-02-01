Coronavirus: Nigeria Embassy in China tasks citizens on safety

The Embassy of Nigeria in China has called on Nigerians living in China to adhere to public health instructions to avoid contracting the coronavirus, pledging the Federal Government’s commitments to ensuring their safety.

Mr Lawal Bapah, Minister, Public Communications, Nigerian Embassy in China made this known in a statement made available on Saturday in Abuja.

Bapah urged Nigerians living in China to be more vigilant in the face of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

He also reiterated the commitments of the Federal Government in ensuring the safety of Nigerians in the face of the current global epidemic, saying government would continue to monitor the situation to keep Nigerians updated.

“Representatives of all Nigerian associations, such as Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO-China) and the Association of Nigerian Students in China (ANSIC) as well as Nigeria-China Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars Association (BEASA-CHINA) are enjoined to remain calm.

“They should abide by all public health announcements and instructions issued from time to time by various Chinese authorities to prevent themselves from the current scourge.

“Specifically, Nigerians in Wuhan are strongly advised to keep indoors while restricting their movements and to take all necessary precautions and strictly adhere to all medical precautions and instructions issued by Wuhan Municipal authorities and their respective academic institutions.

“They should also avoid crowded and closed areas as well as close contact with people who might likely be carriers of the dreaded virus.

“They should always wash their hands and face regularly, maintain personal hygiene and wear surgical masks, especially when stepping out from their respective accommodations.

“As the Lunar New Year holiday is extended, schools closed and movement restricted, Nigerians are advised to equally restrict their movements and ensure cleanliness.

“And to use face masks whenever the need arises to guard against the spread of the disease,” he stated.

He expressed confidence in the extensive measures adopted by the Chinese authorities to curb the spread of the virus, with hope that the scourge would soon be brought under control.

Bapah said that Nigerians are also requested to maintain regular contact with the Embassy through the following officers and to appraise the Embassy of any developments as they unfold.

The contacts are: Mr Austine Ekeayanwu, Minister Consular and Immigration; +15010266280; Mrs Ayo Luther-Ogbomode, Minister/Political +13716244174 and Mr Lawal Bappah, Minister/Public Communication, +13520156753. (NAN)