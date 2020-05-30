Coronavirus: Niger extends lockdown

Share the news

















Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the extension of the State COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order by two weeks starting from Wednesday, 27th May, 2020.



The extension of the lockdown is as a result of the increase of confirmed cases in the state and the need to protect people of the State from contracting coronavirus.



The Governor reminded the people of the State to adhere strictly to the safety protocols of COVID-19 such as mandatory wearing of face mask in public places, observance of social distancing, regular hand washing with soap under running water, application of hand sanitizers and stay at home as advised by health workers.



Furthermore, there shall be no human and vehicular movements on the lockdown days except those on essential services, adding that the three days window period of Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays remain, the statement added.



The Governor disclosed that movement within border areas remain restricted and monitored, except for those on essential services, stressing that even those eligible to cross into the State will be examined and screened thoroughly by medical personnel.



According to the statement “Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions remain closed while social activities that involve more than twenty people remain prohibited”.



He also stated that operations of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada remain banned while other commercial vehicles are to abide by the Ministry of Transport guidelines. ..

