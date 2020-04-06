Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 2 female patients

The Lagos state government says an additional two female patients who had Coronavirus disease have been discharged.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients were discharged on Monday, after they tested negative for two consecutive times.

”I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Today, additional two female patients have recovered fully, having tested negative twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.

”With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVI-19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

”We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers, working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 bring us joy and hope,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander enjoined citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by the health experts as they coordinate resources to beat COVID-19.

”I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win,” he said. (NAN)