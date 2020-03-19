Coronavirus: Kwara to close down schools on Monday

The Kwara Government says it will close all schools in the state on Monday to control the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in a press statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday, March 23rd.

“It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies,” Ajakaye said. (NAN)