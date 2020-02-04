Coronavirus fears: NIDCOM denies receiving evacuation demand from NIDO East China

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

NIDCOM made the denial in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement on various social media platforms allegedly from the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (East China) claiming it had written a letter to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) requesting to be evacuated in the face of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the people living in China.

“We must say, however, that NIDCOM did not receive any correspondence from NIDO East China but saw it on different social media outlets.

“However, we have been in constant touch with the Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan (NSAW) whose President is Okoye Chiamaka and Vandi Kamaunji (Secretary General), several Nigerians resident in China as well as our Mission in Beijing.

“All communication and suggestions we have received so far have been

forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will take appropriate

decisions

“NIDCOM will continue to co-ordinate with the ministry and the mission in

Beijing as it awaits further instructions as directed by the Hon.

Minister in this particular situation, the commission said. (NAN)