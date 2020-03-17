Coronavirus: Enugu Govt urges citizens to maintain good hygiene

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday urged its citizens to continue maintaining good hygiene as a preventive measure against Coronavirus and other diseases.

Dr Boniface Okolo, the Director of Public Health in the State Ministry of Health gave the advice in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okolo said that frequent hand washing with soap and clean running water was one of the steps to take so as to prevent any kind of germs.

He said that whereby the citizens could not afford hand sanitizers, they should adhere to frequent washing of hands.

“Always wash hands before you use them on your face, also wash your hands properly after touching anything dirty.

“For the fact that there is no case of Corona virus in Enugu, people should maintain good hygiene and if possible avoid crowd for the moment,” he said.

The director commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for releasing N20million to equip the Enugu Isolation Centre to an international standard and as well provide more protective materials for the state health workers.

He urged the public to always visit the hospitals whenever they feel sick and avoid self-medication so as not to delay proper treatment.

“Always go to hospital for proper diagnosis and treatment, avoid self-medication and buying drugs without prescription from the doctor,” he advised. (NAN)