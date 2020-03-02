Coronavirus: Edo MWAN sensitises residents on prevention

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in Edo, has advised the general public to adhere to personal hygiene and other health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, the President of MWAN, Edo chapter, gave the advice at an awareness programme on Coronavirus in Ekiosa market on Sunday in Benin in partnership with Edo SUBEB and Eduplay.

Urhoghide-Edigin stressed the need for usage of hands sanitisers to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

According to her, coronavirus can be prevented through regular washing of hands with soap, distancing of oneself from sick people, avoid crowds, make sure you and the people around you take serious good hands hygiene and clean the floors and surfaces with bleach.

She described coronavirus as a family of viruses which causes illness in humans ranging from mild to critical.

“In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections. The most recently discovered coronavirus is codenamed COVID-19.

“The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, dry cough, congested chest and difficulty in breathing at night. Once you have these symptoms, please visit the hospital.

“The symptoms are usually mild and begins gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell.

“Most people (about 80 per cent) recover from the disease without needing special treatment,’’ she said.

Urhoghide-Edigin said that older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

“About two per cent of people with the disease have died and mostly in China. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

“The virus is not yet in Edo and there is no need for panic but our hygiene must be taken seriously,” she said.

She said MWAN Edo was committed to ensuring improvement in the standard of healthcare in Edo state.

“MWAN would visit at least 18 local government areas of Edo to create awareness about any current health challenge as they conduct their free cancer screenings”, she said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Feb. 27 an Italian citizen who boarded a Turkish airline to Lagos, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), as the first coronavirus case in Nigeria.

NAN reports that this patient is said to be doing well and responding to treatment.