Coronavirus: Edo govt clears 111 suspected cases, 380 contacts





The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has said the state is making steady progress in the management of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that all active cases of COVID-19 are being managed at different isolations centres across the state and are responding well to treatment.



Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Okundia said Edo has discharged ten persons who have tested negative twice to the virus, and exited another 491 persons, comprising 111 persons of interest (POIs) and 380 line-listed contacts, who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up and tested negative.



The commissioner noted that from the onset of the outbreak, Edo State has recorded a total of 593 suspected cases of COVID-19 and 65 confirmed cases spread across nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, and Akoko-Edo.



Okundia, however, reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government remains committed to containing the COVID-19 pandemic in all communities across the state.



According to him, “While Edo has recorded 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, we have discharged ten patients who tested negative twice for the virus. The remaining cases are still on active treatment and are responding well to treatment. Three of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while 33 are presently at Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC) Benin, four at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City and three at Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH).



“As we ramp up efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in our dear state, it is pertinent to note that compliance with the government’s stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitisers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gathering of persons.”

