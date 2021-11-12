Coronavirus cases in Nigeria climb to 212,947, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 53 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the to 212,947.

The NCDC said this in its daily COVID-19 report on Friday morning.

It stated that the 53 new cases from seven states and the FCT “Lagos-19, the FCT-7, Plateau-7, Rivers-7, Imo-5, Kano-4, Zamfara-2, Bayelsa-1 and Gombe-1.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 53 additional cases indicate a decrease from the 65 cases reported in the the previous day.

The NCDC also confirmed 11 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the to 2 933.

The agency said a total of 205,000 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

The Nigerian Public Health said that the currently had 5,297  active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since began across the country.

The NCDC added  that  a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN

