Coronation: Support your traditional ruler for growth, development of Modakeke – Gov. Oyetola 

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Gov Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged descendants of Modakeke to support their new Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Olubiyi Toriola, for the growth and development of the town.

Oyetola gave the charge during the Coronation and Presentation of Staff of Office to Oba Toriola, at the New Town Hall in Modakeke.He congratulated him for being considered to be worthy of ascending to the throne of his forefathers and said that the presentation wouldn’t have come to reality without the cooperation and peaceful coexistence of the citizenry.Oyetola applauded Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for playing a fatherly role within the two communities, making them to live together without chaos.The governor appealed to the indigenes at home and Diaspora to sustain the existing peace and eschew all forms of violence that could tarnish the image of the town.He enjoined all and sundry to ensure their support to the new Royal Father, to have a successful tenure for the progress of the community.

Oyetola pledged that government would not relent to play a pivotal role to the progress of the town and would continue to give them the best.According to him, government will maintain and distribute the meagre resources available within the state judiciously for people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.He noted that all local governments, including Modakeke, had benefitted immensely from healthcare facilities through building of primary health centres across the state.“They have also benefitted from the rehabilitation of rural and township roads for farmers to transport their produce to the town, educational materials, free education, free meals had also been given to them.“The present administration has organised training and recruitment of 2,500 teachers to ensure enough teachers in the schools.”He charged the citizens to rise up to their responsibility on regular payment of taxes and other levies in the state for more provisional services.The governor appealed to youths to cooperate with the government by utilising different programmes embarked upon to better their lives.He warned them against anything that could truncate the peace and tranquility of the town, admonished them to shun violence and other forms of immoralities.Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, congratulated the new Oba and the entire people of the town, saying that new dawn had emanated in Modakeke.The Ooni assured them that since they have put the right peg in a round hole, the town henceforth would experience progress and development from home and abroad.He emphasised that new Ogunsua was a man of progress who loved the youth to make progress in life and urged the people of Modakeke to support him in all ramifications.Also, the President, Modakeke Progressive Union (MPU), Mr Julius Odegbemi, commended the kingmakers of Modakeke, for not compromising, but deemed it fit to choose rightly the son of the soil.Odegbemi said that history would not forget the remarkable day that marked the beginning of good legacy within the town.He appealed to the citizens to support the Oba and collectively move Modakeke to greater heights.He urged Oba Toriola to justify the confidence in him to lead them aright.The MPU President urged the state governor to register their New Royal Father to be part of the State Traditional Rulers council because the departed Royal Fatherd were not included.(NAN)

