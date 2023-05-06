Coronation flypast scaled down due to bad weather

By Muhyideen Jimoh

A flypast to mark the King’s coronation in London was scaled down due to “unsuitable weather conditions”.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force had been due to take part.

But the event only involved helicopters and the Red Arrows aerobatic display team, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The King and Queen were expected to watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The display over The Mall and Buckingham Palace was originally meant to last for six minutes, but the scaled-down version will last for less than half of that time.

The MoD said it would last for two minutes and 30 seconds. (dpa/NAN)