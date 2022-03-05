Coronation: Attah Igala, a man of impeccable character- Yahaya Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described the newly crowned Attah Igala, Matthew Opaluwa, as a man of impeccable character who was worthily selected in conformity with traditions, equity and fairness.

Bello said this on Friday in Idah when he visited the Attah in his palace before the official installation and presentation of Staff of Office.

Bello commended the hitch free process that saw the selection of Opaluwa as Attah of Igala, adding that the event would also be hitch free as the people were happy with his selection.

“For a hitch-free process that culminated into the selection of Attah Igala that we have today, we appreciated God Almighty.

“He is of impeccable character and he is a fulfilled personality, highly respected within his domain, in the country and across the world, we are proud of him.

“We welcome each and everyone of us to this historic event and I am confident that it is going to be a hitch free event and our return back to our destinations will be a hitch-free event also,” Bello said.

Responding, the Attah Igala thanked the governor for ensuring fairness, equity and due process was put in play in the selection process.

The Attah Igala pledged to work with the governor for the good of the people and the state.

“I greet you and I thank you for your presence here today. Where I am here today, if my governor say I will not be here today, I will not be.

“I always pray to God to put me in the position where I can act my service. Haven given me this opportunity, I will not disappoint you and my people.

“I will work with you and for my people,” the Attah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in accordance to tradition, the governor after his visit to the place, walked with the Attah to the Civic center, which was venue for the coronation.

The Attah was also accompanied on the walk from his palace to the coronation ground by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The event was made colorful with displays of masquerades and different groups who expressed joy on the installation of their choice king. (NAN)

