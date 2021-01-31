COREN tasks Umahi on capable successor for projects sustenance

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has been tasked to ensure that his successor would be capable of sustaining his administration’s numerous mega-projects.

Mr Ali Rabiu, the National President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), made the request on Sunday during his delegation’s visit to the governor at his hometown, Uburu, Ohaoazara LGA.

Rabiu said that most veritable projects executed by leaders in the country were not sustained by their successors, expressing optimism that such would not be seen in Ebonyi.

“All the projects we saw in Ebonyi are the largest in Africa and they are quite complementary to one another.

“The new teaching hospital project is capable of stemming medical tourism in Nigeria and it is difficult to believe that such could be constructed by a state government.

“The Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession told me that the hospital, international airport, among others can complement the mega-shopping mall and make it viable,” he said.

Rabiu commended the governor for the feat and declared that he had made the engineering profession in the country proud.

“We are happy that the man at the helm of affairs in the state is an engineer and hope that the one to take over from him can replicate such feats,” he said.

Mr Babagana Mohammed, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, said that the monumental nature of such projects makes one wonder if the governor still performs other tasks required of him, to the citizens.

“One would ask whether the governor is paying salaries, pensions, among others and if he is being given more money than other governors.

“When the answer is that he is performing these other tasks and still receive lower than other governors, then there is problem somewhere,” Mohammed said.

Umahi in his response, thanked the delegation for the visit and commendation of his ‘modest’ achievements, assuring them that all the projects would be completed before he leaves office.

“We achieved all these with the grace, mercies and fear of God coupled with the passion to work for the people.

“We also succeeded due to the commitment and diligence of people working with us, especially the Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, Mr Fidelis Nweze,” he said.

Umahi said that he applies the principle of 80 per cent site administration success and 20 per cent technical output in ensuring that the projects ‘dumbfound’ even the hardest critics.

Mr Fidelis Nweze, the Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, said that the collaboration of his staff and other ministries contributed greatly to the successes recorded. (NAN)