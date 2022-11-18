COREN tasks NYSC members on professionalism, seeks deployment to relevant firms

By Chimezie Anaso

The Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has called on young engineers to build on their academic training with practical skills.

COREN said this in a lecture on the engineering profession at the NYSC orientation camp in Mbaukwu Umuawulu, Anambra, on Thursday.

Mr Victor Meju, Chairman of COREN in Anambra, who led a team of the council officials in the state, delivered the lecture.

Meju congratulated the corps member engineers for chosing and completing their various fields in engineering, noting that it was one of the best professions.

He urged them not to abandon their training but go into internship and mentorship programmes to develop their career.

He also said there were areas in engineering where they could go into without much funds and earn good money without being employed or becoming contractors.

According to Meju, “as young engineers, you can explore opportunities in developing bill on engineering quantities, engineering designs, solar installation and other low hanging fruits in the engineering profession”.

Meju called on the NYSC to post corps member engineers to places where their career could be developed.

He said Anambra was a huge construction site with more than 15 contractors executing engineering works in different places.

“COREN wants to call on the NYSC to please post engineering graduates to places where they can acquire practical skills; we have about 16 construction companies working in Anambra.

“Deployment should be in their various areas of specialty to enhance their experience.

“They need to go through internship, they need mentorship, we must encourage them to grow in their chosen career,” he said.(NAN)

