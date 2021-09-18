COREN registrar bags Award of excellence

The Registrar, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria [COREN], Prof. Joseph Odigure has been confered with an award of excellence for his contributions to national development.

The award tagged, “National Merit Award for Change and Good Governance,’’ was given to the registrar by the Independent Magazine Publishers Association of Nigeria (IMPAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of IMPAN, Mr Jude Ubaka said that the award was given to the Registrar in recognition of his meritorious and selfless service to the nation.

According to Ubaka, the concept of the award was borne out of the need to support relevant individuals, bodies and unions to sanitize the industry in their bid to carrying out their social responsibility.

”As a dutiful administrator, you proved your worth and competence in various administrative and managerial positions you have served, in both government and non-governmental higher institutions and also on the international scene.

”Notable among all is your unprecedented track record at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where you served twice as the Dean of School of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

”Before you became the Foundation Coordinator and Dean, School of Information and Communication Technology and also Foundation Director, Centre for Open Distance Learning,’’ Ubaka said.

The president of IMPAN said that Prof. Odigure had served in many capacities in COREN, key among them was his chairmanship of various committees.

‘’Among which was the committee on the production of Guideline Document for the Outcome Based Engineering Workshop and Review of Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard for Undergraduate programmes in Nigerian Universities.

“Member, Special Cases Committee and the Chairman, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, technical Committee on Standardisation and Quality Assurance in Building and construction industry as representative of COREN before you became the Registrar of COREN in 2019.

”We are here today to appreciate and recognize your exemplary leadership in the course of your service to your father land,’’ Ubaka said.

He called on Odigure to support the association with his wealth of experience and provision of location for its national headquarters and office equipment.

Responding, Odigure said that he was elated and grateful for the award, while promising to support the association in achieving its aspirations.

The Registrar commended and acknowledged the staff and management of COREN for the success achieved.

On his part, the President of COREN, Mr Ali Rabiu, said that Prof.Odigure was a forthright and thorough individual, who did not like to cut corners, having served in special cases with him.

”As registrar of COREN, he has performed his duties diligently and to the best of his ability, so this award for me is not misplaced, you are giving it to the right person, and i congratulate him.

”However, it is said that to whom much is given much is expected, and I will expect Prof. Odigure to put in more effort in ensuring good governance, wherever he finds himself.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IMPAN is a body of publishers of magazines in Nigeria.

IMPAN was formed to shield publishers of magazines in the country, who believe in democracy and patriotic leadership in government and Non-Governmental (NGO) organizations.

It is also to promote those who devote themselves in nation building.(NAN)

