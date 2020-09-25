COREN registers over 67,000, engineers, harps on best practices

Share the news













The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), says it has registered 67, 548 engineering practitioners in the country as at September 25, 2020.

Mr Ali Rabiu, President, COREN, disclosed this at a news conference on the outcome of the Third Quarter Council Meeting for 2020 held in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the categories of the practitioners are Engineers – 56,752, Engineering Technologists 5,612, Engineering Technicians 871, Engineering Craftsmen 2,703 and Expatriates 1,610

He said the council ensured that all engineering practitioners and firms were certified through the registration and licensing processes of the council.

The council also registered a total of 1,494 engineering firms in the country.

Rabiu said the council further instituted the Outcome Based Education (OBE) in order to have a benchmark for the Nigerian Engineering Education System and Accreditation Standards to be in line with global practices.

“To ensure that engineering principles taught in schools are to produce societal, friendly products that are more efficient and better skilled for the Nigerian market.

“The OBE system ensures giving the right education to the people. OBE involves training Engineers in an engineering programme.

“It is a philosophy, which states that education ought to aim at giving students a particular minimum level of knowledge and ability as the major education outcome.

“It also ensures that the universities, no matter where they are located, teach the same curriculum,’’ Rabiu said.

Dr Clifford Nwoji, Vice President, COREN, explaining further on the OBE, said the council saw the need to intervene in the training processes of engineers.

He said COREN could not leave the number of students admitted into institutions to the schools alone to ensure qualitative teaching.

“COREN regulates the number of students in the universities and also monitors their courses. This helps us to know what we need now and what we need in the future.

“Also, we require that the schools will forward the names of the under graduates to the council, this enables the council to monitor and check the progress of each student anywhere they may be,’’ Nwoji said.

On what COREN was doing on roads failures and deaths caused by tanker trucks, Mr George Chukwulewa, a council member said that COREN will set up a body to check the trend.

He, however, called on citizens to endeavour to add value to the existing and available infrastructure; adding that speeding and careless overtaking were the major causes of accidents. (NAN)

