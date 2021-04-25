The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has called for a total restructuring of the nation’s education system.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of COREN, Prof. Joseph Odigure, made the call on Saturday in Owo, Ondo State, while delivering the 10th Convocation Lecture of Achievers University.

He pointed out that the nation’s schools` curricula, as presently constituted, did not guarantee that students were equipped with the knowledge, competence and qualities needed to be successful after graduation.

He stressed the need for schools to be structured and operated in such a manner that positive outcomes could be achieved and maximised for the students.

According to him, the traditional system of education has outlived its usefulness because it is teacher-oriented and lecture-based.

“Our school system is curriculum-centred and formal in transmitting information from the teacher to the student.

“Knowledge and skills learnt are not always coupled to a specific outcome, thus the learning takes place in a vacuum.

“More attention is put on what is taught rather than what the student learned. Students are given grades and ranking, comparing each other not on skills but examinations.

“The students, therefore, become examination-oriented or cumulative grade point average-driven. Graduates are not completely prepared for the work life, “Odigure said.

“He said that the lack of emphasis on soft skills needed in jobs such as communication skills, interpersonal skills, analytical skills, working attitude and many more, makes it very difficult for graduates to fit into the working environment.

Odigure said success at education institution level is of limited benefit unless learners are equipped to transfer academic success to life in a complex, challenging, high technology future.

The lecture entitled “The Reality of University Education Objectives: Post Convocation Life”, attracted audience from the academic community, industry and other stakeholders.

Odigure, who had earlier chaired the inauguration of the first phase of the school’s College of Engineering and Technology, was later conferred with an honorary doctorate. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

