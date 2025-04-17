‘Core CPC Members’ to APC: Ignore recent false narratives, we’re still with you

By Danlami Nmodu

Some members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC have urged the All Progressives Congress, APC to ignore false narratives which have suggested disaffection by them.

According to a statement Wednesday, those who described themselves as “core” CPC members said, “Recent misleading narratives suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, mischievous, and should be ignored. We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership and vision.”

It could be recalled that CPC had collapsed into a new-fangled APC back then, to pave way for the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as president.

Recently, the battle for CPC members appears to have escalated amid reports of possible defections. Even more, the likelihood of a new political coalition ahead of the 2027 elections has fueled anxiety within APC as well as PDP.

Read full text of the core CPC members’ statement and the list of the members below:

PRESS STATEMENT BY CORE MEMBERS OF THE FORMER CONGRESS FOR PROGRESSIVE CHANGE (CPC) REAFFIRMING OUR LOYALTY TO THE APC AND SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR.

Date: Thursday 17th April, 2025.

We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Our position is as follows:

WE STAND FIRMLY WITH THE APC:

We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.

THE APC IS OUR COLLECTIVE PROJECT:

As part of the legacy parties that formed the APC, we take pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that promotes national unity, justice, and development. We will not allow some people to dismantle the party we helped to build through years of tireless work and dedication.

WE REJECT THE POLITICS OF DIVISION AND DESPERATION:

Attempts to create disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of the genuine CPC core members and it is unacceptable.

SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU’S RENEWED HOPE AGENDA:

We align ourselves fully with the economic and governance reforms being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu. Though challenging, these policies are necessary steps to rebuild our economy and secure a better future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as the benefits unfold.

INTERNAL DISCONTENT MUST BE ADDRESSED THROUGH DUE PROCESS:

While we acknowledge that some party members may feel sidelined, we emphasize that such grievances are not exclusive to any one bloc. We advise those concerned to seek redress through constitutional channels within the party and not to resort to negative public agitation or hasty exits from the party.

OUR DEMOCRACY AND PARTY MUST BE STRENGTHENED, NOT WEAKENED:

At this critical point in Nigeria’s democratic journey, it is imperative for all APC members—especially those with deep roots in the party’s formation—to work together to preserve its legacy and help consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. We must avoid actions that erode our unity and the stability of the nation.

CALL FOR BETTER ENGAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATION:

We call on the leadership of the APC to scale up engagement with members across all levels. Strengthening internal communication will reduce tension, foster inclusiveness, and enhance support for the party’s programs. Party unity must be nurtured continuously in order to sustain the gains and to secure the future.

We therefore reaffirm our loyalty to the APC and our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The CPC family remains a vital pillar of the APC and will continue to play a responsible role in its growth and in the progress of Nigeria.

God Bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Long Live the APC!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Signed:

His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari Mallam Adamu Adamu Senator Ibrahim Musa Senator Mustafa Salihu Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu Hon. Almajiri Geidam Arc. Waziri Bulama Dr. Nasiru Ladan Argungu Dr. Dominic Alancha Hon. Ayuba Balami Mr. Osita Okechukwu Chief Okoi Obono-Obla Hon. Lucy Ajayi Captain Bala Jibrin Hon. Uche Ufearoh Alh. Yusuf Salihu Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Engr. Mutallib Badmus Alh. Muhammed Ahmed Datti Hon. Muhammed Etsu Chief Jerry Johnson Alh. Alkali Ajikolo