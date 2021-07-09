Copyrights infringement: Court adjourns N100m compensation suit by author untill Oct. 6

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, adjourned untill Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 hearing in a suit filed by a UK-based Nigerian author, Abimbola Gbemi-Alao against a publisher, Babatola Akande

.

Agomoh adjourned the suit after counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Michael Orere, informed the court about his client’s intention to seek N100 million in compensation against the copyright infringement of two of his client’s intellectual works.

Orere told Justice Agomoh that a publishing company owned by Akande, known as My Root Tell company LTD published Gbemi-Alao’s two books without authorisation, an action that contravened the copyright act.

He further said that Gbemi-Alao’s two books; The legendary Weaver and Trickstar Tale for Telling were published for economic gains by Babatola Akande’s publishing company without any authorisation.

Gbemi-Alao has sought N50 million for each of the alleged copied books.

However, the defence counsel, Mr O.A. Adebayo filed a counter application against the claim. (NAN)

