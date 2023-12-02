COP28: NASENI EVC, Halilu to speak on homegrown technologies for rural electrification

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu is set to detail the Agency’s plans and strategies for rural electrification in Nigeria using homegrown technologies.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, though officially opened today, 30th November 2023, also known as Conference of the Parties (COP28), holding at the Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will see Mr. Halilu on December 3rd, 2023, to deliver opening remarks and also participate at a panel session titled ‘Advancing Sustainable Rural Electrification through Homegrown Technologies’

The COP28 also referred to as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) will hold from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and is intended for governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.

The event will be graced by Presidents and Heads of State, government officials, business leaders, investors, development partners, civil society organizations, academics and media.

Halilu, NASENI’s EVC/CEO during the panel session, to be moderated by Al Amin Idris, CEO of Interface Africa, will speak alongside Gunther Beger, Managing Director of the Directorate for SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation, UNIDO; Gov Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor of Niger State, Nigeria; and Miklós Veszprémi, Climate & Sustainability Expert Consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The NASENI boss is expected to discuss the roles which NASENI currently is playing, back home, to promote development and adoption of homegrown technologies for rural electrification in Nigeria as well as other initiatives undertaken to advance sustainable rural electrification in the country.

Mr. Halilu since assumption of office in September 2023 has made sustainable rural electrification via renewable energies one of his key priorities, having embarked on partnership commitments with government agencies and companies such as Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) to ensure rural communities are provided with affordable renewable energy solutions and also homes. This is being accomplished through provision of fund toward research and development, facilitating technology transfer, and support for commercialization of innovative solutions.

In September, NASENI and REA agreed to work together to deploy NASENI solar resources and other renewable energy technologies to increase electricity supply to Nigeria’s rural areas. Also in November, the Family Homes Funds Limited signed an MoU with the Agency to promote modern and sustainable building designs for affordable housing across Nigeria. According to NASENI’s EVC during the MoU signing event with FHFL, he said “the Agency will contribute toward reducing the cost of building materials so that Nigerians can build, own homes and to deploy affordable solar energy solutions”











Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

