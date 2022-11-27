COP27: MACBAN to build capacities of members to stem tide of climate change

By Salisu Sani Idris/ Bashir Rabe Mani

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it will build the capacities of its vulnerable members who are losing out the space due to climate change.

The association listed some of the effects of climate change affecting its members to include environmental degradation, depleting grazing areas and water resource, rapid desertification and forced migrations.

The newly elected National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, disclosed this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: ”We will take advantage of the emerging opportunities particularly the climate change initiatives signed during the Egypt COP27 Climate Change Conference.

”We will also try to address the issues related to grazing reserve

development and modernization of the livestock sub sector.

” And by this, we will continue to urge the states and the Federal Government to come up with a settlement model that can suit the peculiarities of the pastoralists we have in this country.”

Othman-Ngelzarma said MACBAN was prepared to partner with local and international NGOs, as well as development partners to strengthen its networks that constitute the backbone of the global initiative for a fairer grazing and access to opportunities by pastoralists.

”It is also our aspiration to fight against extortion, collusion and

blackmailing of our members by some of our renegade members and some sections of the security and the judiciary.

”This is in line with the zero-tolerance of these actions by the Federal Government and the leadership of the judiciary at all levels.

” To achieve this, we intend to establish a legal committee at the National and the States levels to address the issues,” he added.

Othman-Nglezarma said now that the elections were over and a new leadership has emerged, other contestants and all members of the association should put all hands on deck to move the organisation forward.

”This is a task for all of us. I also call on all other pastoralists’ organiszations to join us in serving the pastoralists community in Nigeria and beyond.

”It is absolutely necessary for us to come together and forge a formidable team to address the peculiar crises facing pastoralists in the country,” he said.

Othman-Ngelzarma also promised that the association would build its internal capacity to deliver, just as it would embark on some progranmes to bolster its activities.

He said: ”They include the reorganisation of the association through stakeholders’ consultation and constitutional review., creation of new directorates.

”This is to enhance its capacity to pursue justice, educational inclusiveness of pastoralist youth, women and children.

”We will also pursue support programmes for victims of insecurity, conflicts, climate change and other disasters. strengthen the administrative / financial capacity of the association.”

Othman-Ngelzarma said that after winning the election, the task ahead wasalready cut for the new leadership sequel to the multi-faceted problems that pastoralists were facing in the country.

He said: ”The last eight years have been the most turbulent

in the history of the association as our members became some of the biggest victims as well perpetrators in the challenges of insecurity in the country.

”To this end, the new leadership will strive to amplify

the voice of pastoralists through robust engagements with the media and by developing our own media platforms.

”This is in order to bridge the gap that currently exists. It is imperative to tell our stories from our own perspectives.

”We will partner with the media and have active social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to tell our stories.” (NAN)