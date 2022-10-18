COP27: Group set to hold 2-day climate justice circle

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has concluded plans to host a two-day climate justice programme to discuss critical issues about climate and sustainabie development.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, Executive Director, HEDA, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Suraju said that the two-day event would have a strong focus in shaping Nigeria and African narratives at the United Nations Framework Convention On Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 27 in Egypt next month.

He said that the event themed: “On The Road To COP 27: What Should Climate Justice Mean For Africa?,” is designed to call upon Nigerians and Africans to take immediate actions to help the most vulnerable and cut back on those human activities contributing to global warming and natural disasters.

According to him, the forum is a series of discussion panels and learning sessions with experts and stakeholders on critical issues about climate justice and sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa.

Suraju said that experts are billed to discuss on issues surrounding climate change and transformational application of climate data and technology in national development, among others.

He said that the climate justice circle would hold on Oct. 25 and 26 at the Zone Centre, Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

