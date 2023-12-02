COP 28: Nigeria seeks solution to climate change-induced humanitarian crises

The need to provide durable solutions to the impacts of global warming which is one of the causes of humanitarian crises and poverty challenges in Nigeria has been advocated.

Already, Climate Change impacts are causing devastating lives and livelihoods every year, a development that requires immediate and determined action.

These were some of the interactions the Nigeria Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu had with top leaders and participants on the sideline of the ongoing COP 28, Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dr Edu said the loss of natural resources, food insecurity, direct and indirect social impacts, and displacement are some of the humanitarian and poverty Alleviation Challenges caused by climate change in developing countries, including Nigeria.

The Minister explained that Nigeria is championing going-green policy sustainability as well as providing durable solutions for humanitarian response to reduce multi-dimensional poverty, urging development partners and foreign donors to support the government’s genuine intention.

She called on the

humanitarian organizations across the globe, especially those in attendance at COP 28 to support the proactive approach of President Tinubu’s government in addressing the global climate change impacts in Nigeria.

She said Nigeria will take advantage of the opportunity of the global stage to attract international partnerships that will help in reducing humanitarian crises and poverty challenges in Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu who will on Saturday address over 70,000 world leaders had earlier charged all participants from Nigeria

to”Strive for Nigeria to emerge from COP28 with tangible commitments, reinforcing our dedication to a future where energy is not only a catalyst for development but also a driver of environmental stewardship.

Nigeria is among top Countries in the world to formally approve funding for climate impact Response.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

